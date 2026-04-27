Expand / Collapse search

Glass attack leaves 5 injured at San Mateo County seafood restaurant

By
Published  April 27, 2026 11:58am PDT
San Mateo County
KTVU FOX 2
ICYMI: San Mateo County board selects Ken Binder as new sheriff

ICYMI: San Mateo County board selects Ken Binder as new sheriff

San Mateo Board of Supervisors President Dave Canepa called it a "new day" as the Board selected Ken Binder to become the new sheriff, after a divisive year that led to the Board hearing accusations of corruption and eventually dismissing former Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The Brief

    • A fight involving glass shards broke out early Sunday morning at Mariscos El Sanignacense in North Fair Oaks, leaving five victims with lacerations and puncture wounds.
    • Deputies apprehended 37-year-old Claudio Fajardo Gomez, 29-year-old Kevin Lopez Lima, and 30-year-old Nixon Perez Morales near the scene shortly after the attack.
    • The five victims are all in stable condition.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Three men are in custody following a brawl at a seafood restaurant involving glass shards that left five people injured early Sunday morning in San Mateo County, authorities said.

Violence at a local eatery

What we know:

The incident began just before 2 a.m. at Mariscos El Sanignacense, located in the 2500 block of El Camino Real in North Fair Oaks. While San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials have not yet identified a motive for the fight, deputies arriving at the scene found three victims suffering from lacerations and puncture wounds.

Investigators later located two more victims at a local hospital. All five victims are in stable condition, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Featured

Suspect in 2018 East Palo Alto Halloween shooting charged after years on run
article

Suspect in 2018 East Palo Alto Halloween shooting charged after years on run

Two families waited more than eight years for the man accused of killing their loved ones to be found. Now, after a multiyear search that stretched across the U.S.-Mexico border, the suspect appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Suspects caught

What's next:

Witnesses told investigators that during the melee, three suspects used glass shards and other objects to attack the victims.

Deputies located and arrested the following suspects near the scene. They were Claudio Fajardo Gomez, 37; Kevin Lopez Lima, 29; and Nixon Perez Morales, 30.

Fajardo Gomez, Lopez Lima, and Perez Morales were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. They face charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

San Mateo County