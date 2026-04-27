Glass attack leaves 5 injured at San Mateo County seafood restaurant

The Brief A fight involving glass shards broke out early Sunday morning at Mariscos El Sanignacense in North Fair Oaks, leaving five victims with lacerations and puncture wounds. Deputies apprehended 37-year-old Claudio Fajardo Gomez, 29-year-old Kevin Lopez Lima, and 30-year-old Nixon Perez Morales near the scene shortly after the attack. The five victims are all in stable condition.



Three men are in custody following a brawl at a seafood restaurant involving glass shards that left five people injured early Sunday morning in San Mateo County, authorities said.

Violence at a local eatery

What we know:

The incident began just before 2 a.m. at Mariscos El Sanignacense, located in the 2500 block of El Camino Real in North Fair Oaks. While San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials have not yet identified a motive for the fight, deputies arriving at the scene found three victims suffering from lacerations and puncture wounds.

Investigators later located two more victims at a local hospital. All five victims are in stable condition, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

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Suspects caught

What's next:

Witnesses told investigators that during the melee, three suspects used glass shards and other objects to attack the victims.

Deputies located and arrested the following suspects near the scene. They were Claudio Fajardo Gomez, 37; Kevin Lopez Lima, 29; and Nixon Perez Morales, 30.

Fajardo Gomez, Lopez Lima, and Perez Morales were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. They face charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.