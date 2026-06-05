Oakland Police Commission sends chief finalist names to mayor
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Commission announced on Thursday that it has officially sent a list of final candidates for the city's next police chief to Mayor Barbara Lee.
The submission follows a public feedback process that included six community meetings and an online survey conducted to gather resident input on the selection.
Commission officials have not released the names or the total number of candidates included on the submitted list. The Oakland Police Department has been without a permanent chief since Floyd Mitchell's resignation became official in December.
The Source: Oakland Police Commission