San Mateo County turning vacant spaces into pop-up hospital wards for COVID-19 surge

Similar to other counties, officials in San Mateo County are bracing for a possible influx of COVID-19 patients. They’re using available spaces to add to the number of beds to help slow the spread of the virus.

The San Mateo Event Center serves as an emergency evacuation facility. So county officials are taking advantage of a lull due to canceled bookings to retool this facility.



“There is nothing else going on here. That’s why it makes so much sense to stage this here. Have it ready. And get it up and running very quickly if we need it,” said Michael Callagy, the San Mateo County manager.



In about a traditional workday, members of California’s National Guard completed the set-up of the fourth federal medical station in the state. The 55,000 square foot building now houses 250 beds.



“All of our airmen have made all of these beds to be prepared for when they’re needed,” said Captain Torrance Pineau-Brown with the National Guard.



So far, San Mateo County has seen over 300 Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. Officials say they decided early on to mobilize resources to supplement the county’s 2,400 licensed hospital beds and 110 ICU beds, especially with the expectation of a surge of cases in the coming weeks.



“We realize that when that surge gets here, it’s too late. You’ve got to prepare ahead of that,” said Callagy. Added Travis Kusman, Director of the San Mateo County Emergency Medical Services, “We’re doing everything that we possibly can to support the public during this clearly challenging time.”



In addition to caring for 250 non-acute patients — those who don’t need ventilators, area hotels could be used to care for people infected with COVID-19, but who’s conditions don’t require hospitalization. Officials are also asking the public to lend a hand, but donating personal protective equipment such as gloves, and N95 masks.



“This is a different type of war for us. And this is our generation’s challenge,” said Callagy.



Officials say the equipment that’s used here is flexible and scalable. If it’s not being put to good use here, it can easily and quickly be moved to a medical tent or hospital for use.



The guard members have set up four of the eight medical stations, and are headed to Contra Costa County to begin the set up of the fifth.

For more information on how to donate protective equipment visit www.smcgov.org.