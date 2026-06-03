San Mateo couple drowns in waterfall at Kings Canyon National Park

The Brief A San Mateo couple who drowned at Roaring River Falls in Kings Canyon National Park over Memorial Day weekend have been identified as Parth Patel, 30, and Dharti Patel, 29. Authorities have not released details about how the couple entered the water, though reports indicate the incident may have occurred after Dharti Patel slipped near the waterfall and her husband attempted to rescue her. The National Park Service warns that slippery rocks and powerful currents make drowning the leading cause of death in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.



A San Mateo couple who drowned at a waterfall in Kings Canyon National Park over Memorial Day weekend have been identified, authorities said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Wednesday as Parth Patel, 30, and his wife, Dharti Patel, 29.

The couple died Monday after visiting Roaring River Falls, a popular lure in Kings Canyon National Park known for its powerful flow during late spring and early summer.

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Circumstances of drownings remain under investigation

What we know:

Authorities have not released details about how the couple entered the water or the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

However, the Ventura County Star reported that the couple stopped at the waterfall before returning to the Bay Area. Citing social media accounts, the newspaper reported that Dharti Patel slipped on rocks near the 40-foot waterfall while trying to take a photograph. Her husband reportedly entered the water in an effort to rescue her, but both were swept away and drowned.

Authorities have not confirmed those details.

Park service warns of dangerous conditions

What they're saying:

The National Park Service has repeatedly warned visitors about the dangers posed by the waterfall and the surrounding terrain.

"The rocks are slippery and the currents below the surface of the water can easily drag you under," the park service said. "Drowning in rivers like this one is the most common cause of death in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks."