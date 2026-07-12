Missing elderly woman got in a Lyft, sheriff's office says

article

The Brief CHP issued a Silver Alert for an at-risk 77-year-old woman last seen in Oakland on Friday. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says Brenda Hall is believed to have gotten in a Lyft near Highland Hospital. Concerned family members say Hall suffers from dementia, is vision impaired among other ailments.



The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen in Oakland Friday. Officials say she is believed to have entered a Lyft near Highland Hospital.

What we know:

Brenda Hall, who is considered at-risk, was last seen in the 1400 block of E. 31st Street in Oakland on July 10 at around 2:20 p.m. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said her destination in the ride share car may be the 1200 block of Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa.

CHP disclosed the make and model of the car, a 2023 black Toyota Camry with a license plate number of ED43V98.

Hall is a 5'6" Black woman who weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink beanie, a black and white sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Concerned family members say Hall, a diabetic and stroke patient who requires medication, also has dementia and is visually impaired.

Law enforcement officials have provided photos of the woman.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office is asking for help in locating this woman. If you have information on her whereabouts, you should call 9-1-1.

Silver Alert for a missing woman in Oakland.