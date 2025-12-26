San Mateo hazmat crews clear noxious ‘acidic solution’ that left person hospitalized

article

A hazardous materials crew in San Mateo cleared a building of an unspecified acidic solution that sent a person to the hospital on Friday morning.

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department responded just after 11:45 a.m. to the building at 15 W 25th St. on reports of a person who was struggling to breathe after being exposed to an unknown substance, according to a department statement.

The person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

"San Mateo Consolidated worked closely with Environmental Health to identify the source and make sure the building was safe," the department’s Deputy Chief Anthony Agresti told KTVU. "The team identified a strong acidic solution which they were able to neutralize."

After the scene was cleared, the building was "turned back to the responsible party," the fire department said.