San Mateo man arrested for raping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 19-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on suspicion of rape, domestic battery and criminal threats after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Jose Armenta Lopez allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend after they had argued and she reported the incident to local police after the suspect dropped her off.

Deputies investigated and arrested Lopez at his job, booking him into San Mateo County jail.

Detectives believe the attack is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jerri Cosens (650) 363-4347 or jcosens@smcgov.org.