Expand / Collapse search

San Mateo man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash with child in car

By Dan McMenamin
Published 
San Mateo
Bay City News
article

Jose Monzon Martinez, 27, of San Mateo was arrested for DUI by San Mateo police. Photo: San Mateo police.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment after crashing into a parked car while having his child in his vehicle in San Mateo late Wednesday night, according to police.

Jose Monzon Martinez, a San Mateo resident, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday after the crash that occurred in the area of South Fremont Street and Cypress Avenue, police said.

Jose Monzon Martinez, 27, undergoes a field sobriety test.

Monzon Martinez had a blood-alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit, and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail, while the child was released to a family member, police said.