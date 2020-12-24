San Mateo man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash with child in car

article

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment after crashing into a parked car while having his child in his vehicle in San Mateo late Wednesday night, according to police.

Jose Monzon Martinez, a San Mateo resident, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday after the crash that occurred in the area of South Fremont Street and Cypress Avenue, police said.

Jose Monzon Martinez, 27, undergoes a field sobriety test.

Monzon Martinez had a blood-alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit, and was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail, while the child was released to a family member, police said.