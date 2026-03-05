The Brief A San Mateo man was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child. Prosecutors said 37-year-old Kirsten Castle, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in the family room of the couple’s home. She was a mother of four. Authorities said the suspect fled to Southern California after stealing a safe containing $37,000 and the victim’s car. He was later arrested in West Covina.



A San Mateo man was convicted Thursday of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said 34-year-old Andrew Ryan Coleman was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of 37-year-old Kirsten Castle.

Kirsten Castle, 37, photographed in this undated photo.

Victim was eight months pregnant

What we know:

Castle, a mother of four, was eight months pregnant with Coleman’s child at the time of her death on Aug. 4, 2024. Her other children were from a previous relationship.

Prosecutors said Coleman strangled Castle in the family room of their home on B Street.

Daughter found body

Coleman’s 10-year-old daughter discovered Castle’s body after returning home, authorities said.

Suspect fled to Southern California

After the killing, Coleman stole a safe from the home containing $37,000, along with Castle’s car, and fled to Southern California, prosecutors said.

He was later arrested in West Covina.

During the trial, he testified that he was too drunk to remember what happened, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is set for March 27.