San Mateo man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn child
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A San Mateo man was convicted Thursday of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said 34-year-old Andrew Ryan Coleman was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of 37-year-old Kirsten Castle.
Kirsten Castle, 37, photographed in this undated photo.
Victim was eight months pregnant
What we know:
Castle, a mother of four, was eight months pregnant with Coleman’s child at the time of her death on Aug. 4, 2024. Her other children were from a previous relationship.
Prosecutors said Coleman strangled Castle in the family room of their home on B Street.
Daughter found body
Coleman’s 10-year-old daughter discovered Castle’s body after returning home, authorities said.
Suspect fled to Southern California
After the killing, Coleman stole a safe from the home containing $37,000, along with Castle’s car, and fled to Southern California, prosecutors said.
He was later arrested in West Covina.
During the trial, he testified that he was too drunk to remember what happened, prosecutors said.
His sentencing is set for March 27.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.