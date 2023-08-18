San Mateo police investigate disappearance of woman last seen over a month ago

San Mateo police are investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month.

Authorities said that Dami Kim was last seen on July 12 at 9:30 p.m. with her poodle, near Bridgepointe Apartments, located at 2201 Bridgepointe Parkway. She had also last communicated with a friend on that same day.

She was reported missing on July 19, police said.

Kim is described as a Korean woman, who stands 5’2" and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Before relocating to San Mateo, Kim had previously resided in Orange County and the Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Lazaro at (650) 522-7661 or by email at mlazaro@cityofsanmateo.org.