San Quentin death row inmate accused of assaulting correctional officer

An investigation has been launched into the assault on a corrections officer at San Quentin State Prison involving a death row inmate.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the incident happened on Thursday around 9 a.m. as the correctional officer was picking up food trays in one of the housing units at San Quentin that houses condemned inmates.

Prison officials said Todd Givens, also known as Stomper, tried to slash the unidentified officer in his neck with an inmate-made weapon that had two razor blades and a sharpened, broken piece of nail clippers attached to it.

The officer grabbed the weapon with his left hand and as Givens, 51, pulled the weapon back, it cut the officer's hand, CDCR said in a press release.

The injured officer was from another institution and had been redirected to San Quentin as part of the prison's response to COVID-19.

The officer was taken to a hospital and received five stitches before being released.

Givens was admitted onto death row on July 23, 2004, from Tulare County for first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, another first-degree murder conviction, arson of property, and arson of a structure on forest land.