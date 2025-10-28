article

A 44-year-old San Quentin prison sergeant is being held on more than $1 million bail, stemming from multiple felony charges for alleged lewd acts on children.

William Daniel Eberly was arraigned on Thursday on 11 counts, including forcible lewd acts against two girls, one under the age of 14 and another who was 15 years old.

The alleged offenses happened between Nov. 1, 2020 and Dec. 12, 2024, according to court documents filed in Contra Costa County.

Defendant previously made headlines

Dig deeper:

Less than two months before the alleged sex crimes began, Eberly was credited by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for coming to the aid of a critically injured teenager involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 80 in Richmond.

KTVU covered the crash and Eberly’s actions, which occurred after he was on his way home following a shift at San Quentin on Sept. 4, 2020.

The off-duty sergeant stopped at the accident scene and was on-hand to answer the 17-year-old victim’s phone when her mother called. He also administered medical aid until emergency crews arrived.

"Being a parent myself, I would want to know so I answered the phone," Eberly was quoted as saying in a CDCR news release following the incident. "I waited approximately 25 to 30 minutes for police and fire to arrive, the whole time controlling the bleeding and holding her head up. My arms were getting tired when they finally arrived," he said.

The agency released a photo of Eberly, along with images of the victim and her crushed car in that 2020 news release.

CDCR response following arrest

CDCR officials told KTVU that Eberly is currently employed as a sergeant at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center but has been on administrative leave since March 26.

In response to a request for a statement, the agency said, "CDCR takes all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."

Eberly was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Wednesday after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. At his arraignment last week, a judge set bail at $1,025,000 and granted two criminal protective orders requested by the Contra Coast County District Attorney's Office.

What's next:

Eberly is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

"Crimes against children demand our unwavering commitment to justice," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a news release, adding, "We will vigorously pursue this case while ensuring the victims and their families receive the protection and support they deserve throughout the legal process."