San Ramon Little League team feted at City Hall ahead of regionals

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 5:38AM
San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - An East Bay Little League is just three wins away from punching their ticket to the 'Little League World Series.' 

The Bollinger Canyon Little League All-Star 12-year-old team just won the Northern California State Championship.

But before they go all the way to Williamsport, Penn., they'll have to get a win in San Bernardino.

That's where they'll complete in the Little League West Region tournament.

The team left San Ramon on Thursday with a grand sendoff at City Hall.

"It's been a ride," said Coach David Crawford. "The last three years we won the state championship. They're a family. They treat each other like brothers. It's just a great group."

The team's first game is Saturday against El Segundo.

If they win that, plus two more, they'll leave next sunday for the Little League World Series.


 