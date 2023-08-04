San Ramon Little League team feted at City Hall ahead of regionals

An East Bay Little League is just three wins away from punching their ticket to the 'Little League World Series.'

The Bollinger Canyon Little League All-Star 12-year-old team just won the Northern California State Championship.

But before they go all the way to Williamsport, Penn., they'll have to get a win in San Bernardino.

That's where they'll complete in the Little League West Region tournament.

The team left San Ramon on Thursday with a grand sendoff at City Hall.

"It's been a ride," said Coach David Crawford. "The last three years we won the state championship. They're a family. They treat each other like brothers. It's just a great group."

The team's first game is Saturday against El Segundo.

If they win that, plus two more, they'll leave next sunday for the Little League World Series.



