San Ramon police officer dragged by fleeing car after traffic stop

A wild police chase that spanned three Bay Area counties ended with an arrest early Monday morning.

Officers said they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop at Crow Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect took off, dragging one of the officers. A second officer fired off several shots at the suspect and vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect then led police on a pursuit for 40 miles, all the way to Santa Clara County. The vehicle was eventually disabled in Los Altos on Highway 280, where the suspect was also arrested.

The officer who was dragged by the suspect's vehicle suffered minor injuries. Police said the suspect was not injured or struck by gunfire during the incident.