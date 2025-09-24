The Brief Heller Jewelers in San Ramon will reopen after being targeted in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery. Surveillance video shows nearly two dozen suspects, some armed with guns, using hammers and pickaxes to ransack the store. Police tracked the suspects across Contra Costa and Alameda counties; several were later detained.



A San Ramon jewelry shop that was ransacked in a violent smash-and-grab robbery will reopen this weekend.

Heller Jewelers shared on social media that it will reopen its doors Saturday and thanked the community for its support.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing by us," the store said.

Brazen robbery captured on video

What we know:

On Monday, nearly two dozen suspects—some armed with guns—stormed Heller Jewelers on Bollinger Canyon Road. They used hammers and pickaxes to smash display cases and grab merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the group overwhelming the store within seconds, shattering glass and taking everything in their path. One suspect fired a gun to shoot out the front door, clearing the way for the group to flee.

Police said the suspects ran to vehicles stashed in the City Center Bishop Ranch valet parking area. Officers briefly pursued the suspect vehicles, but ended the chase to allow air support to track the cars into Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Several suspects were later detained in Oakland and Dublin, including 27-year-old Jimmy Ray and his brother Michael Ray.

This marks the second $1 million robbery at Heller Jewelers in recent years.