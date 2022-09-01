Santa Clara, 49ers settle years-long battle over Levi's Stadium

The 49ers and city of Santa Clara have settled their years-long battle over Levi's Stadium operations.

Multiple sources report that the two sides reached an agreement Wednesday during a closed door meeting.

The 49ers will pay more than $1.6 million to the city's general fund, and will continue to operate events at Levi's Stadium including non-game days.

The two sides have been in a dispute since the opening of the publicly owned stadium over revenues, curfews, and accounting practices.

