Santa Clara, 49ers settle years-long battle over Levi's Stadium

By KTVU staff
Published 
Santa Clara
The city of Santa Clara agreed to settle its lawsuits with the San Francisco 49ers over management of publicly owned Levi’s Stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 49ers and city of Santa Clara have settled their years-long battle over Levi's Stadium operations.

Multiple sources report that the two sides reached an agreement Wednesday during a closed door meeting.

The 49ers will pay more than $1.6 million to the city's general fund, and will continue to operate events at Levi's Stadium including non-game days.

The two sides have been in a dispute since the opening of the publicly owned stadium over  revenues, curfews, and accounting practices.
 