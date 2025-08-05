Santa Clara closes dog park after reports of illnesses, pup's death

City officials in Santa Clara have temporarily closed a dog park following multiple reports of canines becoming ill after visiting the site, including one that died in late July.

City launches investigation

What we know:

Nuevo Dog Park, located at Ryder Street and La Rambla Avenue, is now the subject of an environmental investigation launched by the city, which announced the closure in a public statement Monday.

"Over the past two months, the City of Santa Clara has received multiple reports of dogs becoming ill after visiting Nuevo Dog Park," the city's statement read. "Most recently, during the week of July 28, we were notified of a dog that sadly passed away after a visit to the park. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the pet’s family — we understand that pets are cherished members of our community."

Featured article

City officials said they are taking the situation seriously and have initiated a thorough environmental assessment of the park.

"We do not use pesticides in any of our dog parks, and all are regularly cleaned with pet- and eco-friendly products," the city said.

Closed until further notice

What's next:

Nuevo Dog Park will remain closed until further notice while testing is completed. City officials did not immediately provide a timeline for reopening or offer specific details on the nature of the illnesses reported.

Residents with questions or concerns about the city's dog parks are encouraged to call the Dog Park Hotline at (408) 615-3144 or submit a report through the MySantaClara app.