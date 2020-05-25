Santa Clara Co. announces new COVID-19 testing sites

Santa Clara County is expanding its testing to people without symptoms and the county launched new testing sites on Monday.

Free testing will be in neighborhoods where officials have seen an increase in cases, including Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, and East San Jose.

The new group of testing sites brings the total number to 46 in the South Bay. An interactive map provided by the county shows all available testing sites.

Santa Clara County wants anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, those at high risk, and front line workers to get tested.

For more COVID-19 testing information, and to find a clinic near you to schedule an appointment, visit the county's website.

Latest stories: