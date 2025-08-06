Santa Clara Co. DA to make personal plea in Home Depot sentencing case

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday is expected to sentence a man who pleaded guilty to organizing a retail theft ring where he and others targeted Home Depot stores in several Northern California counties.

In a rare move, District Attorney Jeff Rosen plans to speak to the judge himself at the hearing.

That's because Rosen believes the defendant - Adolfo Herrera – is the most culpable offender and either directly stole, or worked as the getaway driver in most of those cases.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, four men robbed Home Depot stores in at least 11 counties in more than 200 incidents totaling $90,000 of merchandise stolen.

Investigators say those thieves would take what they stole and sell them at local flea markets.

A special retail theft task force busted the ring in April using state grant money. And then, another state-funded task force within the district attorney's office prosecuted the cases, pushing for strict penalties.

"Given the severity of the cases, in terms of the number of incidents these individuals are involved with, the number of thefts that occurred, the fact that this was in multiple jurisdictions, over 10 counties, involving over 200 incidents, we hope the court will ultimately sentence these defendants to an appropriate sentence, which we believe is prison, instead of probation," Santa Clara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Edward Liang told KTVU.

All four were charged with grand theft, retail theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Herrera was also wanted for a probation violation and has a prior history of retail theft.

Liang said anything less than prison time will send the wrong message to organized retail theft criminals.

The DA is also bringing in employees of victimized Home Depot stores to offer statements to the judge.