Santa Clara County, 49ers offer youth night and freebies to get more teens and young adults vaccinated

Santa Clara County will hold special "Youth Night at Levi’s Stadium" events this week as part of stepped up outreach efforts to get more of its younger population vaccinated against COVID-19.

Santa Clara County teams up with the 49ers for special youth focused vaccination events at Levi's Stadium on May 11-13, 2021.

The events are part of the county’s ongoing partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, which opened up Levi’s as a mass vaccination clinic earlier this year. As of last week, more than 241,500 vaccines had been administered at the site.

On Monday, county officials, the 49ers along with youth advocates encouraged residents 16 and older to come to Levi's Stadium and get their shots this week, offering "3 days of freebies at Levi's with your FREE vaccine!"

Those who get vaccinated at Levi's will be receive 49ers swag while supplies last, a tour of the team’s locker room, and the first 100 youth each night will get gift cards to Starbucks or Chipotle.

"Youth Night at Levi’s Stadium" will be held Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

As part of the county's wider outreach efforts, health officials also reminded residents of other drop-in clinic opportunities throughout the county. Officials said clinics have evening and weekend hours and said outreach programs have also included mobile pop-up vaccination site and in-home vaccine clinics. In addition, clinics were being held at high schools with teens being offered incentives to get vaccinated, officials said.

"While more than 72 percent of Santa Clara County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, teens and young adults have lower rates of vaccination to date, with those ages 16 to 29 making up the highest number of unvaccinated individuals in the county," Santa Clara County Public Health officials said in a press release over the weekend. Those ages 18 to 34 have the highest rate of infection of any age group in the county, officials noted.

Anyone age 16 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Clara County is eligible to receive the vaccine. With teens getting ready for summer break, the sooner they get their shot, the better, officials stressed.

"As we approach school graduation events and the summer holiday season," county health officials said, "it is vital for those who intend to attend gatherings and celebrations to do so in the safest manner possible for themselves and the community -- fully vaccinated."