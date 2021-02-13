Santa Clara County bomb squad investigating suspicious device in Mountain View

article

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad has been called assist an investigation of a suspicious device spotted Saturday morning on the Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View, police said.

Authorities are examining the object with a drone and have temporarily closed the trail at East Middlefield Road to cyclists and pedestrians, police said in a social media post about 10:20 a.m.

In addition, traffic in both directions on Middlefield has been diverted between Moffett Boulevard and Easy Street.

Police have not yet offered any details about what the device is, the circumstances leading up to the incident, or why they consider the device to be "suspicious."