Santa Clara County Fair returns at full strength

In a long-awaited comeback, the Santa Clara County Fair has returned at full strength, featuring an array of rides, entertainment, and animals, providing visitors with the quintessential fair experience.

Pulling off the event was no small feat. For years, the fairgrounds had been taken over by Santa Clara County for its COVID emergency response, leaving little room for the fair or only allowing a significantly scaled back version.

It was only in March that they finally vacated the property and gave the green light for the resumption of a full-scale fair.

Abe Andrade, the executive director of the Santa Clara County Fair, expressed their determination to make a grand statement with the revival, stating, "We wanted to go big. We wanted to show that we were fair strong countywide, and we put together a ten-day fair, being the biggest in over 25 years."

The fair offers a diverse range of attractions, including a history exhibit, an art alley featuring live muralists, and live music performances, such as a Michael Jackson tribute band from Las Vegas.

For participants like Ayla Sonneman, a member of San Martin 4H, the larger fair holds special significance. She's thrilled to showcase her dairy goats in front of a larger audience.

"I'm really happy they brought it back because I've never done this before because I only started last year and I get to experience this opportunity," said Sonneman.

At Angelo's Peppersteak, a family tradition dating back to 1965, the excitement of being back at the fair is palpable. Owner Mike DiPietro, who has witnessed the fair's evolution over the years, expressed his optimism for the event's success, saying, "I'm happy. I'm excited. I'm nervous. I don't know what it's going to be. I'm all ready for being very, very busy and lines out the door all day long. Time will tell."

The Santa Clara County Fair, a source of joy for both locals and visitors alike, will be running until August 6, with the exception of being closed on Monday and Tuesday. The community eagerly awaits the opportunity to relive the festive spirit and camaraderie that the fair brings to the region.