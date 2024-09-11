Five babies have died while homeless in Santa Clara County this year

Advocates in San Jose say five babies have died on the streets so far this year, they were living unhoused with their families. They say this is the highest number of infant deaths they’ve seen in recent years.

Advocates told the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors that things seem to be getting worse for people living on the streets. They’re seeing babies and elderly people who simply cannot survive without housing.

"There’s a pregnant woman who’s been swept five times in two months but never missed a day of work while being swept. I’m just hoping she will not have a baby while being swept," said Rose, a homeless advocate who spoke to the Board of Supervisors.

During Tuesday’s Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors meeting, homeless advocates told the board how dire situations are for those living on the streets, especially the elderly and young children.

"So far, 145 people have died on the streets this year. Eighty-five of them have been seniors and the worst fact is that five of them have been babies," said Shaunn Cartwright, Co-founder of Unhoused Response Group.

After taking public comment, board members discussed safe parking sites and how they could better partner with cities to implement more of them, despite push back from some residents. Meanwhile, advocates say people, especially the most vulnerable, continue to struggle to stay alive while on the streets.

"Options for mental health and drug rehab and options for housing, it’s all those things that have to come together to ensure that babies aren’t dying out here," said Cartwright.

At the encampment at San Jose’s Columbus Park, 22-year-old Angie told us through a translator that she’s afraid to be alone in a shelter with her two-month-old baby. She says she came from Columbia about five months ago and has been living there in a trailer with seven other family members. Cartwright believes people are now being lured to live in trailers in the park.

"So, they offer them places to live and charge them exorbitant rates for housing or electricity or water. They are like, ‘well I can afford to pay the rent and at least we have a place to live.' They don’t realize that somebody’s really taking advantage of them," said Cartwright.

Cartwright also says URG is collecting items for the babies they encounter on the street. They’re also hoping to bring more attention to the number of families that are finding themselves in these encampments.