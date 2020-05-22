Santa Clara County is last to enter Phase 2 of reopening

Santa Clara County becomes the final Bay Area county on Friday to move into Phase 2 of California's road map to recovery.

Just in time for graduation, car parades are now allowed again in the South Bay.

Retail stores – from toys to clothing shops - can also now allow curbside sales.

Outdoor museums and outdoor historical sites can open – with safety modifications.

Manufacturing can continue with proper social distancing.

Face coverings are required at any business- and on public transit.

At Romantiques in Los Gatos, the business owner displayed new merchandise in her windows, hoping to attract customers.

"I'm super happy we are finally getting to this point," owner Susan Testa said. "It's frustrating to watch other counties open.

Restrictions eased in Santa Clara County since the number of new coronavirus cases is going dow and the number of hospitalizations is also declining.

The county's health officer, Sara Cody, acknowledged the efforts of residents to get to this point.

She said the community stayed home and followed public health guidance – which allowed them to make progress on containing the spread of COVID-19.