Santa Clara County medical examiner-coroner's office identifies VTA shooting victims

Santa Clara County's Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday evening identified the victim's killed in the San Jose VTA rail yard mass shooting.

The ages of the victims range in age from 29 to 63. The examiner's office said notification has been made to all victim's next of kin and that they have completed their onsite investigation.

The names given are as follows:

Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42

Taptejdeep Singh, age 36

Adrian Balleza, age 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35

Timothy Michael Romo, age 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63

Lars Kepler Lane, age 63

The family of Taptejdeep Singh had earlier identified him as one of the eight victims killed Wednesday morning.

Singh's relatives said he was a light rail operator and father of two.

Taptejdeep Singh is seen in this photo provided by his family. Relatives confirmed he is among eight victims killed in a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

The Red Cross is helping the families of the eight victims.

A ninth victim of the gunfire is receiving treatment at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and was listed in critical condition, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou.

Around 40 employees were inside of the VTA facility at the time of the shooting. For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life altering.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff has opened a re-unification center at 70 West Hedding, at the Isaac Newton building. Grief counselors are on hand to speak with anyone, including VTA employees, families of the victims, and first responders.

Victims and their families can also contact the victim hotline at (408) 299-2311.

Supporting victims - official fundraiser

Those who wish to support the victims in the VTA shooting can donate to a fundraiser that will directly support victims and their families through Working Partnerships USA.

For more information, or to make a donation online, click here.

Or, if you prefer to make a donation via check, please mail it to:

Working Partnerships USA - Union Community Resources

2302 Zanker Rd

San Jose, CA 95131

Please include "UCR - VTA" in the memo line.

Working Partnerships USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax ID 77-0387535. Contributions are tax deductible.

Vigil set for Thursday evening

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Wednesday that a public vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday outside of San Jose City Hall.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.