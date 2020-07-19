Santa Clara County opening 3 pop-up COVID-19 testing sites next week

article

Two additional pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will open next week in San Jose and another will be open in Gilroy, the county's health department announced Friday.

The three sites will offer tests free of charge, without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note, and regardless of immigration status, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The goal is to increase the overall number of tests, especially in communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

"The test is easy and painless," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County's COVID-19 Testing Officer. "All are welcome at our County government test sites. And if you have insurance, you can also ask your regular provider for a test if that's more convenient for you: they are required to test you."

Testing is encouraged for asymptomatic residents who are at higher risk because they work in frontline settings or because they've had significant interaction with members of the public, such as grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates and first responders, according to the county.

In addition, testing is recommended for residents who regularly ride public transit or have recently attended a gathering where masks or social distancing were not observed.

There are more than 50 COVID-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including those at community centers and schools, hospitals and clinics, and mobile testing centers.

The three new pop-up sites next week are:

County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium, 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. San Jose High School Cafeteria, 275 N. 24th Street in San Jose, from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary) 9300 Wren Avenue in Gilroy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

