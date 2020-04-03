Santa Clara County reports sheltering of all homeless with COVID-19

article

Santa Clara County on Friday announced that it has provided housing to all homeless people confirmed with novel coronavirus.

The county has also placed 174 people identified as vulnerable in a shelter or other housing arrangement, with another 215 people expected to be placed in the next few days.

The county effort, Office of Supportive Housing Director Ky Le, is a partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Destination: Home, and the City of San Jose, and other partners to provide assistance to the neediest members of our community during this challenging time.

Nonprofit organizations Valley Homeless Healthcare Program and Gardner Health Services are identifying homeless people with three or more underlying health conditions that at would put them at risk if they contract COVID-19. Those people are then prioritized for shelter, county officials said.

Health care personnel are also providing care and relevant COVID-19 information during visits to encampments, shelters and community organizations around the county, officials said.

"We have led the region in addressing homelessness and the housing challenges facing our community," county Supervisor Dave Cortese said in a statement. "I commend the county's Office of Supportive Housing for ensuring that every COVID-positive member of community is off the streets."