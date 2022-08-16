Santa Clara deputies arrest man with 5 catalytic converters, replica gun
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters.
They say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night following a brief freeway pursuit in Cupertino.
Deputies say they found five catalytic converters inside the man's car, along with a replica gun.
Catalytic converters contain rare metals -- worth several hundred dollars on the black market.
There have been thefts all over the nation and Bay Area, including on the Peninsula, San Francisco, Richmond and Fremont, to name a few.