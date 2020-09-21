Expand / Collapse search

Santa Clara: Nearly 700 without power after crash into power pole

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Bay City News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.

The outage is affecting customers in the southern part of the city 
following the crash on Monroe Street, police said at 8:45 p.m. 

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash. 

Monroe Street is closed between Francis and Brown avenues, 
according to police. 

Customers can follow Silicon Valley Power on Twitter @SantaClaraPower for updates. 