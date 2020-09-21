Santa Clara: Nearly 700 without power after crash into power pole

Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.

The outage is affecting customers in the southern part of the city

following the crash on Monroe Street, police said at 8:45 p.m.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash.

Monroe Street is closed between Francis and Brown avenues,

according to police.

Customers can follow Silicon Valley Power on Twitter @SantaClaraPower for updates.