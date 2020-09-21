Santa Clara: Nearly 700 without power after crash into power pole
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Nearly 700 Santa Clara electric customers are without power Monday night after a vehicle hit a power pole, police and utility officials said.
The outage is affecting customers in the southern part of the city
following the crash on Monroe Street, police said at 8:45 p.m.
At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash.
Monroe Street is closed between Francis and Brown avenues,
according to police.
Customers can follow Silicon Valley Power on Twitter @SantaClaraPower for updates.