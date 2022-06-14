Santa Clara police want to ID person of interest who may have cut electrical lines

Santa Clara Police Department released images on Tuesday of a person of interest they are looking to identify in connection to a vandalism case.

Police said the individual in question may be associated with felony vandalism for cutting electrical lines at Santa Clara Police Activities League's BMX track on the 5400 block of Lafayette Street back in May.

Police are asking witnesses of the vandalism or those who may be able to help identify this person to come forward. Contact Detective Ryan Seto at (408) 615-4819.

