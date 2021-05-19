Santa Clara University women's soccer team celebrate their national championship

A celebration was held in the South Bay Wednesday for the national champion women's soccer team at Santa Clara University.

The team was awarded plaques and hoisted the national championship trophy at a celebration inside the school's soccer stadium Wednesday, culminating with confetti and music.

The now NCAA Division I champs are still glowing after Monday night's win in North Carolina, where they beat a much higher ranked Florida State in penalty kicks.

"I just feel like we can overcome anything now. This was so difficult to say we reached the pinnacle of women's soccer is incredible," said team co-captain Kelsey Turnbow.

"It just made it all worth it. Sorry, I'm getting emotional, it was really hard, but we did it," said team co-captain Julie Doyle.

For four months, the players were in a strict social "bubble" and unable to get close to family or friends.

Wednesday, speakers praised the players' persistence and grit in the middle of a pandemic.

"With our county restrictions this year, the toughest in the country, I have deemed it a miracle," said Santa Clara University Director of Athletics Renee Baumgartner.

Head coach Jerry Smith thanked his family, including his wife and soccer legend, Brandi Chastain.

Coach Smith choked up when talking about his players, and praised them while calling this year the craziest, most unpredictable ride a team has ever had to endure.

The NCAA Tournament marked the first time this soccer season fans and family members were allowed to watch games in-person.