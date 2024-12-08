Santa Clara vice mayor resigns after jury finds him guilty of perjury over leaked report

Santa Clara city councilman Anthony Becker has resigned from his position after serving the city for the past four years.

His resignation comes just a day after a jury found Becker guilty of leaking a civil grand jury report days before it was due to be released and perjuring himself over the matter.

The report issued two years ago honed in on the San Francisco 49ers' influence over the Santa Clara City Council and stated that Becker had an unethical relationship with the team.

"The circumstances surrounding Mr. Becker’s resignation relate to a recent criminal trial and conviction...His resignation [Friday] formally vacates the 4-year term to represent District 6 in the City of Santa Clara that he was elected to in November 2020," Santa Clara city officials said.

Becker lost his reelection bid in November and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2025.

The official said his seat will remain vacant until Dec. 17 when the newly elected District 6 councilmember will be sworn in.

In his resignation letter, Becker expressed his gratitude for his time in the position and extended his thanks to city staff.

"I'm proud to say that, together, we achieved remarkable milestones, including ending costly litigation, significantly reducing our deficit, putting a successful infrastructure bond initiative on the ballot, and generating new revenue streams...Santa Clara will always be known as the Center of What's Possible and it will always be at the center of my heart," Becker said.

He did not address his recent conviction in his letter. Becker is facing up to four years in the county jail.