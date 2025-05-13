Santa Clara VTA building transit-oriented apartments

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is announcing plans to build transit-oriented apartments on old land that the agency owns.

The plan would be to build the units right next to public transportation, next to the Tamien stop in San Jose, which services Caltrain and VTA.

VTA officials say this project is the first of its kind in 25 years.

Builders will put up more than 130 apartments, with up to three-bedroom apartments for lower income renters.

VTA plans for 67 of these units to be used as "rapid rehousing," meaning to move families quickly out of homelessness and into a dwelling.

It's one of nearly a dozen housing projects VTA has planned throughout Santa Clara County.

These kinds of solutions are ramping up in the South Bay, as a call from Gov. Gavin Newsom, supported by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan calls for cities and counties to get rid of homeless encampments in public spaces.

"We really need the state of California to hold every city accountable for adding shelter beds," Mahan said. "Every county is accountable for building mental health and addiction treatment beds, and just as we're doing in San Jose, we need to require people to come in and take advantage of shelter or treatment."

The city of San Jose plans to criminalize homeless individuals if they refuse resources multiple times.