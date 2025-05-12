Santa Clara VTA nears completion of San Jose affordable apartments

The Brief Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority is nearing completion on a 135-unit apartment complex near the Tamien Light Rail Station in San Jose. Of those units, 67 will be allocated for rapid rehousing, to move individuals and families out of homelessness. The project is one of 10 housing developments being overseen by the VTA.



The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced on Monday that it is nearing completion of 135 affordably-priced apartments located near the Tamien Light Rail Station in San Jose.

The development features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Of the 135 units, 67 are allocated for rapid rehousing, to move individuals and families out of homelessness. Residents are expected to move in starting in August of this year.

The project marks the first transit-oriented development to be completed on VTA property in 25 years.

The apartments are priced for families earning between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development lists the Santa Clara median income for a single person in 2024 as $129,000, meaning the Tamien apartments will be priced for renters earning between $38,700 and $77,400.

"This is a significant milestone for VTA, marking the completion of a development that contributes to addressing the housing crisis in Silicon Valley," VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot said in a press release. "VTA is moving quickly to make land available for hundreds of affordable housing units across Santa Clara County."

One of many

Big picture view:

The Tamien apartments are one of 10 housing projects the VTA is developing near light rail stations throughout the county. Each of the developments is required by VTA's Transit Oriented Development Policy to provide a minimum of 25% of units at affordable prices, and half of those must be targeted toward extremely-low and very low income households — those earning a maximum of 50% of the area median income, or $64,500.

The projects bring in up to $5 million revenue annually for the organization, through ground lease arrangements with housing developers. That amount could potentially reach $30 million a year, as the eligible properties are leased.

"Affordable housing is the solution to ending homelessness," Michael Warren, Board Chair of Family Supportive Housing said in a press release. "At Family Supportive Housing's shelter alone, we serve nearly 200 families per year who simply could not keep up with rising rents. These families are doing everything right — working hard and contributing meaningfully to our community — but they still can't afford to live in Santa Clara County."