Santa Cruz bank robbery suspect changed clothes to evade capture

Police in Santa Cruz and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday.

On Friday at 2:19 p.m., officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Comerica Bank at 25 River Street.

Police said the masked suspect presented a note to the bank teller with a drawing of a bomb on it and demanding money.

The suspect was able to steal cash and fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived. Police wouldn't say how much the man got away with.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, and no one inside the bank was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a man of unknown race and age.

Responding officers searched the surrounding area and located evidence where the suspect changed clothes to evade capture, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit at (831) 420-5820.