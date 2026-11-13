Santa Cruz to shut beaches, wharf because of dangerous high surf

The Brief The city of Santa Cruz announced it will close all beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf through the weekend because of dangerous high surf. The closure will begin on Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m., contingent on the weather. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning, with breaking waves potentially reaching 25 to 35 feet along portions of the coast.



The city of Santa Cruz announced it will close all beaches and the Santa Cruz Wharf through the weekend because of dangerous high surf.

Weekend beach closure

Timeline:

The closure will begin on Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m., contingent on the weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning, with breaking waves potentially reaching 25 to 35 feet along portions of the coast.

Related article

"Our first priority is keeping our community safe, and we ask everyone to make safety their priority, too," Santa Cruz Fire Chief Rob Oatey said in a statement. "Entering the water or approaching hazardous coastal areas puts not only your life at risk, but also the lives of the marine safety personnel who may be called upon to rescue you. Please respect these closures and give the ocean the space it demands."

The city is urging residents and visitors to stay away from beaches, coastal access points, rocks, and other areas exposed to high surf.

Santa Cruz officials said they will continue monitoring conditions over the weekend and will provide updates if closures need to be extended or modified.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the city of Santa Cruz.



