Santa Rosa announces vaccine requirement for city employees

article

The city of Santa Rosa on Tuesday announced they will require city employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 effective October 1.

According to a news release from city officials, the city manager's policy requires that employees show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing.

The policy applies to all 1,520 permanent and temporary city employees as well as volunteers for the city of Santa Rosa.

A similar policy was passed earlier this month by Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for all county employees. That policy is set to go into effect Sept. 7.

All of Sonoma County's fire, law enforcement and emergency medical service workers as well as disaster shelter staff must comply with the county health officer's orders to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing by Sept. 24.

"This is an important preventative measure to mitigateCOVID-19transmission risk for staff and the community we serve," said Mayor Chris Rogers. "As the largest municipality in the county it is incumbent upon us to lead by example and follow the County Health Officer’s recommendation to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19."

SEE ALSO: Gov. Newsom in Oakland, pushing for higher vaccination rate

Advertisement

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom 80% of the state's eligible population has had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.