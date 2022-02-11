Santa Rosa bird rescue owner finds new home for him and his flock

After facing the threat of eviction, it looks like the owner of a Santa Rosa bird rescue has found a new place for him and his flock to call home.



John Floyd had until Tuesday to find a new place to live and run his Birds of a Feather Rescue.

His landlord of 12 years gave him the notice in December.

But the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that Floyd, his four dogs, five chickens and the 17 exotic birds he's caring for are moving into a bigger home.

He got a call about a two bedroom unit and says now the birds get a room of their own.

