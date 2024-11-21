Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa flooding traps hundreds at Sutter Health clinic, Hampton Inn

Published  November 21, 2024 5:49pm PST
Day two of the atmospheric river storm dumped more rain on Santa Rosa, causing widespread flooding on streets and parking lots. At the Sutter Health clinic on Airway Road, patients were stranded with no way to leave, and other patients couldn't get to their appointments because a creek overflowed and flooded the parking lot and only access road around noon Thursday. Fire crews and a swift water rescue team were able to get patients safely out by 4 p.m. but fire officials reported at least eleven other flooded areas.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Rising floodwaters in Santa Rosa stranded more than 300 people at a hotel and hospital on Thursday as the North Bay once again saw heavy rain from an atmospheric river. 

Along Airway Drive in Santa Rosa, cars were trapped in parking lots at Sutter Health and the Hampton Inn.

Flooding at Santa Rosa Hampton Inn hotel

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and flooding to Santa Rosa on Nov. 21, 2024.

Video shows water rising as high as car headlights. 

At a nearby El Pollo Local, a driver told KTVU he was in the drive-thru when the ground below him started sinking. 

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sutter Health clinic was evacuated as water began receding, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. 

Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties remain under a flood watch until Saturday at 4 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.

The heavy rain will continue through Thursday evening, into Friday morning, the agency said.

As of Thursday morning, Santa Rosa saw it's second-wettest day in the last 120 years, according to the fire department. 