Santa Rosa flooding traps hundreds at Sutter Health clinic, Hampton Inn

Rising floodwaters in Santa Rosa stranded more than 300 people at a hotel and hospital on Thursday as the North Bay once again saw heavy rain from an atmospheric river.

Along Airway Drive in Santa Rosa, cars were trapped in parking lots at Sutter Health and the Hampton Inn.

Video shows water rising as high as car headlights.

At a nearby El Pollo Local, a driver told KTVU he was in the drive-thru when the ground below him started sinking.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sutter Health clinic was evacuated as water began receding, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties remain under a flood watch until Saturday at 4 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.

The heavy rain will continue through Thursday evening, into Friday morning, the agency said.

As of Thursday morning, Santa Rosa saw it's second-wettest day in the last 120 years, according to the fire department.