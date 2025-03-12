Santa Rosa high school principal ousted following violence on campus

The Brief Elsie Allen High School Principal Gabriel Albavera was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 26 after a student was stabbed on campus. Santa Rosa City Schools district officials announced his ouster on Tuesday night. The announcement comes amid profound community concerns surrounding several troubling incidents at a number of Santa Rosa schools.



The Santa Rosa City Schools district announced Tuesday night that Elsie Allen High School Principal Gabriel Albavera will not return to his post next year.

Parents and students who attended a community listening session on campus asked officials about Albavera's status at the high school, prompting officials to reveal their decision, the Press Democrat reported.

Albavera – who has been in the position since 2018 and is the longest-serving high school principal in the district – was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 26, the day after a 15-year-old student was stabbed multiple times during a fight on the Elsie Allen High School campus.

The Press Democrat reported that the school district had already decided to let Albavera go from his position prior to the stabbing, and that the stabbing had no bearing on the decision of whether to keep Albavera on as Elsie Allen High School principal. However, district officials said the altercation led them to expedite the announcement.

The outlet also reported that Albavera would likely not have been informed of the district's decision before Feb. 26 if it wasn't for the stabbing.

Albavera is expected to continue on as principal for the remainder of the current school year.

Big picture view:

The Santa Rosa City Schools district's announcement comes amid profound community concerns surrounding several troubling incidents at a number of Santa Rosa schools.

In addition to the Feb. 25 stabbing, two students – a 16-year-old girl at Santa Rosa High and an 18-year-old boy who attended Montgomery High – died of fentanyl overdoses in February while two others were hospitalized.

And in early March, a 16-year-old student at Elsie Allen High School was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded 9mm Glock pistol and a knife to campus.

The string of incidents has led school district officials and Santa Rosa police to develop and host a series of community education meetings intended to impart to students and parents the dangers of drug use and gang activity.