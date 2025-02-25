Student stabs another student at a Santa Rosa high school, school on lockdown

The Brief The school is on lockdown after one student stabbed another Officials are working with parents to release students from campus The school made headlines in August when one student stabbed another on campus



A high school in Santa Rosa is on lockdown after one student stabbed another, officials say.

The incident happened at Elsie Allen High School on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

One student was taken to a hospital. The extent of the student victim's injuries are not clear.

Police in Santa Rosa are working with parents to release students. Students could be seen walking off campus to safety in a single line, led by officers.

At 2:58 p.m., police said they received a report of a stabbing on campus.

This same school was in the news in August when there was a stabbing on campus.

One student stabbed another at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa. Feb. 25, 2025.