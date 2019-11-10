Santa Rosa police investigate shooting that wounded 21-year-old man

article

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left a victim hospitalized.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Saturday at 9:39 p.m. to North Dutton Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located a 21-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on North Dutton Avenue when two suspects approached him.

After a short conversation, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and shot the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect with the gun is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s and wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3590.