Santa Rosa police investigating Friday evening shooting

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday night.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Friday at 6:30 p.m. to the area of De Turk Avenue and the Newhall Bike Path on a report of a shooting.

Police said a man was involved in an argument with another group of men when the suspect pulled a handgun and fired four to five shots at the group.

The suspect and the group fled the area, and police said investigators did not locate evidence anyone was injured during the incident.

A residence in the 800 block of Aston Avenue was struck by gunfire. The residents of the home were not injured.

Police said the suspect also brandished his weapon and threatened a nearby resident as the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old and wearing all black.