Santa Rosa teacher charged with lewd acts against a child

A school teacher in Santa Rosa has been arrested and charged with lewd acts against a student, and police are asking for other possible victims to step forward.

Gino Beccaria, a seventh and eighth-grade science teacher at Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Santa Rosa, was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop on Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive.

The 34-year-old was charged with lewd acts with a minor, contact with a minor with the intent to commit lewd acts, and arranging a meeting with a minor with the intent to commit lewd acts.

He was temporarily booked into the Sonoma County Jail before being released.

The Santa Rosa Police Department's Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team (DVSA) said their preliminary investigation found evidence Beccaria committed his accused crimes. They said they're working to see if Beccaria victimized more students.

"It is essential for parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the potential dangers posed by sexual predators," police said.

"By discussing this topic, parents can help their kids recognize inappropriate behavior, understand the importance of setting boundaries, and feel empowered to speak up if they ever feel uncomfortable or threatened," police added.

Santa Rosa City Schools sent a letter to parents and teachers, saying they were saddened and deeply troubled by the allegations.

"This situation has undoubtedly shaken our community, and we understand the range of emotions that students, parents, and staff may be experiencing," school officials said.

Both police and officials said they were not sharing details about the student's identity to protect their privacy.

School officials said they are providing support services and resources to students, staff, and families. They said they are cooperating with law enforcement and will provide more information when it becomes available.

A biography on the school's website said Beccaria also coaches football and lacrosse for Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. KTVU reached Rancho Cotate High School for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Those who believe they are victims of Beccaria or have information about the case are asked to contact the DVSA tipline at (707) 543-3595. People can also submit information online.

