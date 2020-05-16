Saturday update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank on Friday opened its first drive-through pop-up pantry in San Francisco. The drive-through pantry, which distributes fresh produce, protein, and shelf-stable items for anyone in need, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through June 5 at the parking lot of the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park on Third and Mission Rock streets.

The 55th annual July 4 parade and related events in Piedmont have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, city officials announced this week.

The novel coronavirus has delayed reopening of the Real McCoy ferry on state Highway 84, which will remain closed for repairs until at least June, Caltrans said Friday. A return to service had been expected early this month.

Many of Marin County's parks and trailheads are expected to open next week, according to relaxed parking restrictions announced Friday by the county's public health officer.

Starting Monday, the Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office will allow public visits by appointment only.

Statewide, there are 76,793 cases of COVID-19, 3,204 deaths. Yesterday there were 74,936 cases, and 3,108 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area:

Alameda County: 2,351 cases, 83 deaths (2,300 cases, 82 deaths on Friday)

Contra Costa County: 1,121 cases, 33 deaths (1,100 cases, 33 deaths on Friday)

Marin County: 287 cases, 14 deaths (279 cases, 14 deaths on Friday)

Monterey County: 322 cases, 8 deaths (317 cases, 6 deaths on Friday)

Napa County: 83 cases, 3 deaths (83 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)

San Francisco County: 2,054 cases, 36 deaths (2,026 cases, 36 deaths on Friday)

San Mateo County: 1,602 cases, 66 deaths (1,575 cases, 65 deaths on Friday)

Santa Clara County: 2,403 cases, 135 deaths (2,391 cases, 134 deaths on Friday)

Santa Cruz County: 157 cases, 2 deaths (149 cases, 2 deaths on Friday)

Solano County: 410 cases, 16 deaths (408 cases, 13 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 364 cases, 4 deaths (351 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

Bay City News contributed to this report.