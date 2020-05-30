Saturday update on coronavirus developments around the Bay Area

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

The family of a San Francisco man who died from the novel coronavirus is suing both Carnival and Princess cruise ship lines, alleging the companies intentionally hid knowledge that passengers and crewmembers had become infected by COVID-19 and did nothing to prevent the virus from spreading onboard the Grand Princess ship.

Free coronavirus testing will be available for residents in San Francisco's southeast neighborhoods starting Saturday as part of an effort led by the city and the University of California at San Francisco, among others, to increase access to testing for underserved areas.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick confirmed Friday evening that he will not enforce county health orders related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic starting on Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom reiterated Friday that county public health departments will have a large amount of latitude in reopening their economies amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A revised San Mateo County shelter in place order was issued Friday that allows retail stores to allow customers inside and places of worship to hold services, provided restrictions and safety measures are followed. The order by county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow also ends limitations on beach access and activities as long as social distancing and face covering guidelines are observed.

An emergency order requiring the use of face coverings in public spaces was unanimously approved by the Vallejo City Council this week.

The gradual reopening of municipal parking lots in Sausalito will continue this weekend in an effort to reduce congestion in the city's downtown area, city officials said Friday.

Statewide, there are 106,878 cases of COVID-19, 4,156 people have died. On Friday, there were 103,886 cases, and 4,068 deaths.

As of Saturday at 4:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region: