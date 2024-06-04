New research has found there has been a sharp decline in the number of children living in an affluent California city.

Census data published in the San Francisco Chronicle found roughly 9% of Sausalito's population is under the age of 18.

That makes the Marin County city among the handful of California communities where less than 1 in 10 residents is a child.

The Census bureau says the lack of affordable housing in Sausalito is making it increasingly difficult for the parents of young children to live there.

Real estate brokerage site Zillow values the typical Sausalito home at $1.5 million and estimates the typical rent at $3,900 a month. Nearly half of Sausalito residents are renters, according to Census Bureau data.

