Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline

The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week.

Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff Drive to collapse into the ocean. In addition, about a mile of the road near Lighthouse Field State Beach will probably be closed for the next few months.

"We’ve had so many storms back-to-back-to-back that we’re just – we don’t have enough of a dry period to do some protection in that area," said Laura Sullivan-Green, the chair of San Jose State University's engineering department.



People who live in the area have been watching the huge ocean waves crash onto shore, and say they've never seen anything like it.



"We saw the waves hitting the wooden fencing that was all along here, and watching it just explode up in the air," said Sarah Young, who lives nearby.

The city of Santa Cruz advises people should avoid the area and barricades were installed to seal off the damaged road.

Biden will visit California on Thursday to see the damage firsthand.

He'll go to the Central Coast, evaluate recovery efforts and see what else the federal government can help with.

The president will meet with first responders, as well as local and state leaders.

Last week, he signed an emergency declaration for 42 of California's 58 counties. The federal money will help pay for cleanup, sanitation, and repairs."