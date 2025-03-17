Schiff, Pelosi tour Presidio and vow to protect trust from cuts

The Brief Senator Adam Schiff made his first trip to the Bay Area since being sworn-in to the upper chamber Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toured the Presidio, a recent target of Trump administration cuts Both disagreed with Senator Chuck Schumer advancing a GOP-led short-term funding bill



Senator Adam Schiff made his first visit to the Bay Area since being sworn in to the upper chamber. The freshman senator from California, joined former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a tour of San Francisco’s Presidio, a recent target of the Trump administration.

"This is such a jewel," said Schiff (D-California). "We want to preserve this incredible trust and make sure it continues to operate."

The backstory:

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order, calling for the gutting of the Presidio Trust, the federal agency that runs the national park. The administration said the move is part of an ongoing effort to shrink federal government and "reduce waste and abuse."

"We’re vehemently opposed to this slash-and-burn that’s going on by Trump and Elon Musk and DOGE," said Schiff. "It is just willfully cutting for the sake of cutting without regard for public well-being."

The Presido Trust responded to the Office of Management and Budget earlier this month, citing the broad powers it was granted over the former Army base, by an act of Congress in 1996. The report also points out, the park has not received federal funding since 2013, as it invests revenues back into the Presidio.

"The fact is, that this something we fill will fight for and it’s important," said Rep. Pelosi (D-San Francisco). "But what is urgent is what else is going on in Washington D.C. that affects the health and well-being of American working families."

Schumer's support for funding bill

What they're saying:

The Presidio tour comes on the heels of Senator Chuck Schumer and nine other Senate Democrats voting to pass a Republican-led short-term funding bill, averting a government shutdown. President Trump praised Schumer’s decision.

"I appreciate Senator Schumer and I think, he did the right thing," said President Trump before boarding Air Force One. "I’m very impressed by that."

The decision has resulted in backlash for the minority leader from his own party, including a rare rebuke from Pelosi.

"It was like shut down or give them the store, and we gave them the store," said Pelosi. "It’s very dangerous, it’s a precedent we should’ve never established."

Both Schiff and Pelosi said a deal should’ve been contingent on assurances that money would be spent how lawmakers intended or had been previously allocated.

A drop in the polls

Big picture view:

The Democratic discord with Schumer comes amid a drop in the polls. Two national surveys show the party’s fallen to record lows in popularity, 27% in one, 29% in another. In response, Pelosi made a bold prediction.

"I will tell you this, and you can take it to the bank. We will win the House in about 18 months," said Pelosi. "Hakeem Jeffries will be Speaker of the House, and any disagreement that exists among Democrats is a healthy thing."

Senator Schiff will continue his visit to the Bay Area this week. His team says he’ll focus on his priorities for the state, including affordable housing.