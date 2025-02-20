Trump's executive order aims to eliminate historic Presidio Trust in San Francisco

The Brief President Trump has slated to "eliminate" the Presidio Trust in San Francisco. The order gives the Presidio Trust 14 days to comply. State Sen. Scott Wiener said the move is illegal, and he won't go quietly.



President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday night targeting the Presido Trust, saying the historic San Francisco park with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge should be "eliminated" because it is "unnecessary."

What we know:

The order, titled "Commencing the Reduction of Federal Bureaucracy Executive Order," lists four federal sites as examples of federal "waste and abuse."

The other three sites are the Inter-American Foundation in Washington, D.C., which funds development in Latin America and the Caribbean; the United States African Development Foundation, founded in 1980 to invest in grassroots African enterprises; and the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C, established in 1984 to prevent deadly conflict abroad.

The order gives the heads of these groups 14 days to submit a report to the Office of Management and Budget confirming "compliance" with the order.

The Presidio Trust, a federal agency, was created by Congress in 1996 to work with the National Park Service to manage the Presidio.

What we don't know:

No one from the trust was immediately available to comment on Thursday, so it was unclear if officials would fight or comply with the order.

Big picture view:

Trump campaigned on, and is now making good on his promises, to cut what he describes as waste from the federal government.

In less than two months, he has laid off thousands of federal employees, from departments including Veterans Affairs, the Education Department, the Energy Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security, the IRS, the National Park Service and other branches of government.

Why you should care:

The trust's mission is to keep the national park site "beautiful and welcoming for generations to come."

It encompasses the traditional territory of the Yelamu, a local tribe of the Ramaytush Ohlone peoples of the San Francisco Peninsula.

It then served as a military outpost for the Spanish Empire, the Mexican Republic, and the United States Army.

Today, it’s a1,500-acre national park site and a National Historic Landmark District where visitors can walk through historical sites and archaeological artifacts.

The trust is controlled by a seven-person board. Six are appointed by the president, while the seventh is chosen by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Local perspective:

Trump's order comes roughly three weeks after Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced on Feb. 1 that the Presidio of San Francisco is set to receive $200 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior: one of the largest single federal investments in the Presidio Trust since its establishment.

"These federal dollars reaffirm what San Franciscans already know: the Presidio is a national treasure," Pelosi said in a statement. "This critical federal funding will ensure the Presidio’s spectacular front window to the Bay is maintained by renewing and replacing aged utilities and their infrastructure."

After years of deferred maintenance, the Presidio currently faces several critical maintenance needs – and addressing them is crucial to keep the park free, open and sustainable in the long-term, Pelosi's office said.

Pelosi's office said the money will go to upgrade the park's outdated electrical system, as well as power the Presidio’s transition from gas to electric utilities to reduce its carbon footprint. The money will also go toward rehabilitating historic buildings around the Tunnel Tops.

Pelosi, who lives nearby in Pachific Heights, has long been a champion of the Presdio.

In 2007, she held a news conference while announcing a $15 million donation from the Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund to build scenic overlooks and build a network of 24 miles of trails.

The Presidio is a park and former U.S. Army post in San Francisco. It's also part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

What's next:

On social media, state Sen. Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) vowed to fight Trump's order.

"Trump is now trying to kill off the Presidio Trust in San Francisco — a national treasure that’s transformed the Presidio into a self-sustaining, world-class park," Wiener wrote. "Trump is so deeply vile that he can’t tolerate success if it doesn’t benefit him personally. This move is illegal. We won’t go quietly."